Exercises
Exercise 1: Introduction to the Film
Subjects: English, German, Art from Klasse 10, part of exercise a) and exercises f) + g) for Senior Classes
Note to teachers: the didactic-methodical comments on the exercises are to be found in the PDF version. The timecodes of the film scenes in the following exercises correspond with the DVD of the film available in Germany.
Before going to the cinema:
a) Watch the following scene
and summarise the plot briefly. Describe the atmosphere of the scene.
Scene: 00:12:49–00:15:55
Senior Classes:
What future plot developments does the excerpt give notice of?
b) Watch the following scene. What does it tell us about the relationship between the protagonist Benjamin and his surroundings? Explain the use of cinematic devices (for example, camera angles
, camera perspectives
and editing
).
Scene: 00:19:56–00:23:37
c) On the basis of your observations from a) and b), describe distinctive features and characteristics of the cinematic language used in the two scenes. What effect do they achieve?
While at the cinema:
d) Divide yourselves into four groups (A
–D
). While watching the film at the cinema, each group studies a certain aspect of the cinematic language and narrative devices used.
Group A: subjective narrative perspective
Group B:
visual metaphors
Group C:
humorous elements
Group D:
editing/sequence shots
Note concrete examples in the staging of the film and write down your findings immediately after watching it.
After going to the cinema:
e) Compare your results and if necessary, add further elements of the cinematic language used. Discuss their effects. Compare your results with the background article The Graduate as a Coming-Of-Age-Film
.
Senior Classes:
f) Watch the following scene again. It is about a situation that is very often portrayed in similar fashion in movies. Do you recall similar film situations? How do these usually end and to what extent do events in The Graduate
differ? If you cannot remember any similar scenes, describe the expectations of how the plot will develop that the scene evokes for you.
Scene: 01:35:05–01:37:56
g) Discuss the possible interpretations of the closing scene of the movie. What prospects does the end of the film suggest for the future of the characters and the success of their rebellion? Give your opinion on whether it is a happy ending or not.
Scene: 01:39:00–01:41:00
Exercise 2: 1960s American Society in Turmoil
Subjects: English, German, Politics, History, for Senior Classes
By being the first film to refer to the social realities of its time and the issues of the protest movement, The Graduate
became a pioneer of New Hollywood
. New Hollywood encompasses the films of young directors who took a stance on social issues and left an indelible mark on both the form and content of American cinema between 1967 and 1976.
Before going to the cinema:
a) Watch the following sequence
. Describe the basic conflict being established here.
Sequence: 00:02:50–00:06:48
b) Form small groups and brainstorm to gather together your knowledge of the 1960s in the US. Compile a list of key words, taking into account important political events, key figures, central issues, cultural phenomena and the mood in society.
c) Deepen your knowledge by breaking your group's tasks up into researching relevant aspects such as the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, counterculture and the sexual revolution. Present the results of your work on a poster showing that the 1960s in the US were a decade that had a lasting influence on American society.
After going to the cinema:
d) Form two groups (A
and B
).
Group A:
Watch the sequence in exercise a) again. What values and ideals are attributed to citizens here? To what extent is the film critical of society at this point?
Group B:
Watch the following sequence. What values and ideals are attributed to citizens here? To what extent is the film critical of society at this point? Pay special attention to the role of the women.
Sequence: 00:43:42–00:47:51
Exchange your findings within your group and prepare these for subsequent presentation in front of the class.
e) Summarise which of the aspects researched from exercise c) play a role in the film. To what extent does your knowledge of events at the time help you to understand the meaning of the film?
f) Taking into account your findings from exercise e) give your opinion on the following anecdote: when Mike Nichols screened his film in front of an audience for the first time, visitors are said to have asked the following questions: "How come it's not about Vietnam? (…) We can't tell whether you are for or against Vietnam in this movie... What are we supposed to think?" (Source: www.timeout.com/newyork/film/mike-nichols-on-the-graduate
)
Optional:
g) The Graduate
is a film that is closely connected to its background of contemporary events. Nevertheless, do you find that certain aspects remain topical fifty years after the film was released? Discuss the meaning of The Graduate
as a classic under the headings "Document of its time" and "Timeless". As part of your research, read this interview with Milena Gregor
and/or the article on New Hollywood
(both in German).
Exercise 3: The Graduate as a Film Adaptation
Subject: English, for Senior Classes
The movie The Graduate
is a film adaptation
of the eponymous novel by Charles Webb, published in 1963. The film was a global success. Mike Nichols was awarded the Oscar for Best Director in 1968 for The Graduate
.
Before going to the cinema:
a) Read the beginning of the novel "The Graduate" until the appearance of Mr. Robinson (Webb, Charles: The Graduate. London u.a.: Penguin Books 1968, S. 5–12) and summarise the situation described in it. What facts do we find out here about the main figure, Benjamin Braddock? What conclusions can we reach about the Braddocks' social milieu? List the clues that you can glean from the text.
b) Gather together your impressions of the main figures, their feelings and their characteristics. What narrative perspectives and techniques of characterisation (figural or omniscient, implicit or explicit) does the prose use to convey this information?
c) Identify the distinctive features of the language used in the prose. What narrative perspective does the author choose? Pay attention to the linguistic nuances in the dialogue and analyse its quality with regard to how well it communicates. What conclusions can you draw about the relationship between Benjamin and his surroundings?
After going to the cinema:
d) Watch again how the excerpt of the novel with which you are familiar is realised in film. In quick succession, list your impressions regarding the film adaptation of the section of prose in question in front of the class.
Sequence: 00:02:50–00:06:48
e) What criteria for comparing the novel and the film adaptation can you identify from your observations? Add more ideas and formulate questions which can be used as points of reference for your subsequent analysis.
f) Form small groups and discuss these questions while referring to the text excerpt and the corresponding film sequence
. You may watch the sequence several times for this purpose if you wish.
g) In your analysis, include the sequence in the film adaptation corresponding to this excerpt from the novel:
'Come here,' Mr Braddock said. He took his arm and led him down the hall and into the bedroom. 'Son?' he said, closing the door and locking it. 'Now what is it.'
'I don't know.'
'Well something seems pretty wrong.'
'Something is.'
'Well what.'
'I don't know!' Benjamin said. 'But everything – everything is grotesque all of a sudden.'
'Grotesque?'
'Those people in there are grotesque. You're grotesque.'
'Ben.'
'I'm grotesque. This house is grotesque. It's just this feeling I have all of a sudden. And I don't know why!'
(Webb, Charles: The Graduate. London u.a.: Penguin Books 1968, p. 12)
h) Within your group, agree on a joint overall analysis of the film adaptation. Present your findings to the class.
Exercise 4: The Protagonist Benjamin Braddock as an Anti-Hero
Subjects: German, English from Klasse 10; partial aspect of exercise f) and exercise i) for Senior Classes
In the classic film The Graduate
the young college graduate Benjamin Braddock (played by Dustin Hoffman) starts an affair with an older, married woman. The film, told largely from his perspective, is about growing up and rebelling against existing social conventions.
Before going to the cinema:
a) Describe Benjamin's character on the basis of the following two scenes
.
Scene 1: 00:02:50–00:06:48
Scene 2: 00:23:25–00:31:23
While at the cinema:
b) Pay attention to how Benjamin develops in the course of the plot and the events which require a change in his behaviour. Take notes immediately after the screening.
After going to the cinema:
c) Compare and discuss your observations with the class.
d) In the process, collect the possible meanings of the film title The Graduate
and refer to its appearances in the film plot.
For the subject German/Senior Classes:
While doing so, consider how the meaning of the original title The Graduate
is changed in the German translation Die Reifeprüfung
.
e) Analyse the following sequence
in Benjamin's development process. Watch the sequence several times. How has the figure's presence changed? How are cinematic devices and effects used to convey the fact that this is a central moment in Benjamin's development?
Sequence: 00:36:18–00:41:55
f) Write a comprehensive description of the figure's character. From the aspects we have addressed, select a central theme for your portrayal.
Senior Classes:
In doing so, refer to the following dialogue between Benjamin and his father from the above sequence. To what extent can "drifting" be viewed as an act of rebellion?
'Ben, what are you doing?' – 'Well, I would say that I am just drifting here in the pool' – 'Why?'.
g) In film and literature, an anti-hero is a type of character who contradicts the classic hero in many ways. Form small groups and list the features of an anti-hero. For comparison, refer to your knowledge of the abilities, behaviour, appearance, values, motives and success of classic hero figures in Hollywood cinema or literature. If needs be, conduct research into other aspects to complement your work.
h) Explain to what extent the central character in The Graduate
can be described as an anti-hero.
Optional/Senior Classes:
i) Compare Benjamin with other film protagonists in the New Hollywood
era. Suitable examples include Five Easy Pieces (USA 1970), Taxi Driver
(USA 1976) or Easy Rider (USA 1969). Taking these characters as examples, a type of hero characteristic of New Hollywood cinema can be inferred. Draw up a catalogue of features.
Exercise 5: The Role of Music in The Graduate
Subjects: English, Music, German from Klasse 10
Much of the soundtrack
for The Graduate
consists of songs by the American folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, which gave expression to the lifestyle and outlook of the flower power generation. Hence, The Graduate
was the first film in which the soundtrack was made up almost exclusively of pop songs. The soundtrack therefore plays a key role in how the film is/was perceived.
Before going to the cinema:
a) Study closely the title sequence of the film The Graduate
and describe the situation depicted in it.
Title sequence: 00:00:00–00:02:50
b) Associate the terms that correspond to the atmosphere in the sequence
and write them down. What cinematic elements and devices (camera angles
, camera perspectives
, set design
, light
, music) and dramatic effects (dialogues
, acting) are used to awaken these associations? What do you suspect about the background and emotional state of the main character?
c) With full class present, analyse the lyrics to the song "The Sound of Silence" by Simon & Garfunkel (Source: www.simonandgarfunkel.com/track/the-sound-of-silence-8/
), which accompanies the sequence, and deliver a plausible interpretation. Take into account in particular the picture of society that the lyrical first person draws in the song and how the first person relates to that society. Point out central motifs.
While at the cinema:
d) Observe the parallels between the point of view of the lyrical first person in the song and the perspective of the protagonist in the film. Take notes immediately after watching the film.
After going to the cinema:
e) Form small groups in which to compare your observations and prepare to present your findings to a full assembly.
f) Watch the title sequence again. What conclusions can you draw about the narrative function of the film music?
g) Do some research into the role attained by pop and rock music for the hippie generation and which musicians, male and female, went down in the annals of musical history as the voice of rebellion. Bring selected songs with meaningful and relevant lyrics to class with you.
Autor/in: Sarina Lacaf, freelance journalist and film educator; translation: Don Mac Coitir, 22.08.2017
Der Text ist lizenziert nach der Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Germany License.
Arbeitsblätter