"Addiction is often a coping mechanism"

Constanze Froelich studied psychology, educational science and sociology at the Freie Universität Berlin. After a series of different courses in therapeutic methods and approaches, she has been head of the young people's section of Berlin's emergency drug treatment service and is also head of the families' and young people's aid group Escape. She is also child protection officer at the non-profit emergency service for addicts and potential addicts – Notdienst für Suchtmittelgefährdete und -abhängige Berlin e.V.
Frau Froelich, when does abuse become addiction?
We differentiate between harmful use and dependence syndrome according to ICD-10. That is the international statistical classification of diseases and related health problems. Many young people are in the phase known as experimental use, in which they try various substances for the first time. In Berlin, for example, the prevalence rate for cannabis (consumed at least once) among 14 to 17-year-olds is about 62 percent. If, within a year – regardless of substance – someone uses a substance on at least two days a week, we no longer speak of harmful use but are probably dealing with dependence syndrome.
Why are drugs so dangerous for minors?
The prefrontal cortex, part of the front lobe of the cerebral cortex, receives its structure during puberty. With minors, every psychoactive substance – from alcohol through cannabis to crystal meth – can cause irreversible damage to the brain.
In the film Beautiful Boy, the protagonist Nic develops an addiction to crystal meth that is not externally visible.
That is not unusual. A few years ago, there was a campaign that aimed to deter people from using the drug by showing 'before and after' images. This, however, provides a distorted picture. Use of the drug often goes unnoticed for a long time. Users perceive themselves as more effective and capable. Often, they can concentrate better when they are on the drug. The drug also functions as an anti-depressant. Many users of the drugs do not have any obvious physical effects after years of abuse. Yet, the drug is by no means harmless, either – as physical and psychological dependence can require difficult withdrawals and long-term therapies.
How can parents and teachers recognize a dependence syndrome?
From an extreme change in behavior that goes beyond the usual phenomena of puberty. Young people then cocoon themselves from their relationships – family, friends. All that matters is the drug and anything associated with it: for example, music, art or co-users. Everything else plays a subordinate role.
How should we react to drug abuse?
Parents should try to maintain a dialogue with their children and preserve their relationship. Punitive measures rarely help put a stop to harmful use. At the same time, they should clearly express their concern for their child and prohibit consumption of the substance. It is important to demonstrate a clear stance, even if you know your child will ignore it. If there are symptoms of a dependence syndrome, it is essential that the parents get help from outside. But even one instance of harmful use should be enough to encourage parents to visit an addiction prevention agency with their child or children.
What role do schools play in addiction prevention?
Certainly, the physical effects of drugs and the consequences of their abuse should be addressed in biology class. An extra subject, 'health', would be desirable, to educate children from first grade on, initially about food and exercise and later about drugs and addiction. The current practice of holding a once-off workshop somewhere between grade 8 and 10 does not suffice. Teachers need to be made aware of the signs of abuse. It is important that they do not look away but signal that they are willing to enter into a conversation about it. Functioning relationships are the be-all and end-all in this sense and the school should create a structure that minimizes stress in day-to-day life. The permanent availability of digital distractions also needs to be kept to a minimum. The Internet can also lead to addiction. And not to be forgotten: the playground is the number one market-place for drugs for young people. They don't go to the park or the train station to buy something. They get it at school.
What legal aspects have to be taken into account?
Drug use is clearly illegal for minors. However, staff at drug advice centers have an absolute duty of professional confidentiality. Furthermore, the youth welfare authorities, who usually finance out-patient drug therapy, are also obliged to help parents. The parents are often unable to cope themselves and frequently abuse drugs themselves. Every sixth child in Germany grows up in a household in which one or both parents suffer from addiction.
Where can parents seek advice?
Nearly every city has drug advice centers. In rural areas, availability is not so widespread. There is a nationwide hotline at 01805-31 30 31 which can help find the nearest drug advice center. The center will prepare an individual intervention plan in consultation with the parents and the child or youth. Often, one of the first steps is inpatient detoxification. This takes place in children's and youth's psychiatric clinics.
In Beautiful Boy, a withdrawal is quickly followed by a relapse. Is that typical?
Unfortunately, yes. The recurrence rate, regardless of the substance, is about 70 percent. Many people spend their lives battling addiction.
How important is it to find a cause of the addiction, which remains unclear in Beautiful Boy?
The search for a cause is essential. Addiction is often a coping mechanism, for example, to deal with depression or anxiety. If the addiction is treated in the context of a family therapy or psychotherapy, the risk of a relapse is considerably lower.
Autor/in: Ronald Ehlert-Klein, film scholar, educator and editor of kinofenster.de; translation: Don Mac Coitir, 15.01.2019
