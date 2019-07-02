Worksheet They Shall Not Grow Old

Exercise 1: Thematic and Cinematic Familiarisation with the Film They Shall Not Grow Old
Subjects: History, English, Politics from Grade 11
Before going to the cinema:
a) Discuss in class the causes, course and consequences of the First World War.
b) Make individual notes of what attitudes you think soldiers might have had at the beginning of the First World War and what kind of attitude they would have had on returning from war in 1918. Compare the results of your work.
d) After that, analyse the following scene from the film They Shall Not Grow Old with regard to the cinematic means chosen and their effect on viewers. Then discuss what the two excerpts have in common and what distinguishes them in terms of the aesthetic of reception.
e) Watch the trailer for They Shall Not Grow Old. In your own words, report how the use of original footage from the time of the First World War is described and how the approach chosen is justified.
While at the cinema:
f) Pay attention to which parts of the film feature the cinematic/aesthetic means described in exercises c) and d). Write down your observations in the form of bullet points immediately after watching the film.
After going to the cinema:
g) Discuss what you found particularly surprising and/or moving during the film. What aspects of exercise b) did the film (not) reflect?
h) Compare the results of your work on exercise f). To what extent did the cinematic means chosen confirm your impressions from exercise g)?
Exercise 2: Everyday Life on the Frontlines of the First World War: Critical Analysis of the Film They Shall Not Grow Old and the Sources Used
Subjects: History, English, Politics from Grade 11
After going to the cinema:
a) In the First World War, the borders between information and propaganda became blurred with regard to the use of motion pictures. In class, formulate criteria to characterize the two terms.
Optional In-Depth Exercise:
b) Draw up a historical summary of artistic treatments of war. Use the following bpb-article as a basis for your research. Select a suitable form of presentation (for example table, timeline or poster).
c) In pairs, based on your knowledge from history class, articulate what aspects need to be taken into account when analysing historical sources. Write down the results of your deliberations.
d) Read the following bpb-article and then revise your summary of questions regarding the use of historical sources.
e) e) Watch the following scenes again. In pairs, compare the material with other footage from the Frist World War regarding cinematic/aesthetic means such as colour design, captions and sound design. Then analyse to what extent original footage was processed or doctored for They Shall Not Grow Old.
g) Write a commentary in which you take a stance on the advantages and disadvantages of restoration work for They Shall Not Grow Old. In doing so, make use of the results of your work from the discussion (1i)) and your findings with regard to guidelines for critical analysis of sources (2d)).
Exercise 3: War of Images – Propaganda Films by the Warring Parties
Subjects: History, English, Politics from Grade 11
a) More than 100 years ago, film was still a new medium. Long before the digital era, film recordings were complex and expensive. Write down possible reasons why film recordings were made in the First World War and who might have commissioned them.
c) Divide your class into multiple groups A and B (a group should comprise three of four students). Within your group, collect information about the background and significance of the Battle of the Somme. Use this article in the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the article on the portal Zukunft braucht Erinnerung and the bpb article as a basis for your research.
d) Gruppe A: Watch the documentary filmBei unseren Helden an der Somme (D, 1916). Discuss the narrative of the film – what impressions of life on the frontline does it aim to convey to viewers? What cinematic devices (such as camera movements and captions) are used to underline this effect?
Group B: Watch the documentary filmThe Battle of the Somme (GB, 1917). Discuss the narrative of the film – what impressions of life on the frontline does it aim to convey to viewers? What cinematic devices (such as camera movements and captions) are used to underline this effect?
e) In your groups A and B, gather together the results of your work on exercises c) and d) and prepare a structured presentation in which you briefly describe the background and significance of the Battle of the Somme and subsequently, using suitable excerpts, explain how the battle was portrayed in Great Britain and Germany.
f) Make your presentation and give each other criterion-orientated feedback.
g) Finally, discuss content-related and cinematic differences and similarities with They Shall Not Grow Old.
Autor/in: Ronald Ehlert-Klein, film scholar, educator and editor of kinofenster.de; translation: Don Mac Coitir, 02.07.2019
Der Text ist lizenziert nach der Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Germany License.