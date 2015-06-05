In the mid-1950s, the renowned astrophysicist Josef Allen Hynek is commissioned by the U.S. Air Force, in association with Captain Michael Quinn, to run the new research program "Blue Book". The aim is to investigate apparently inexplicable phenomena whereby the witness or witnesses are convinced that they saw flying objects from outer space or even aliens. Like Sarah, for example, who is sure that she witnessed a UFO crashing one evening in a forest in Virginia. The U.S. Air Force generals fear that mass panic might break out. Quinn tries to explain the incident as a meteorite strike. Hynek is skeptical at the beginning because Sarah’s children also claim to have encountered a three-meter high figure.
Like all episodes, "The Flatwoods Monster", the second in the first season, is based on the journals of Josef Allen Hynek (1910-1986), who began working for the U.S. Air Force during World War Two and later took over management of "Project Blue Book". While the eponymous series does indeed center its plots on real cases of reported UFO sightings, it also draws a portrait of American society in the 1950s, set against the background of the Cold War. The camera angles
at the beginning, from the point of view of the respective eyewitness, give the impression that aliens are indeed visiting Earth. However, the real cause generally turns out to be new technology or experiments by the US military. The scenography
, the detailed props
and the costumes
all play a part in this realistic portrayal. That the results of research by Hynek and Quinn are always secondary is demonstrated by the montage
. The explanations for the phenomena are undercut with conferences in the military headquarters. This makes it clear that the published results of Project Blue Book are always subordinate to political or military interests.
The US military’s communication strategy lends itself to interdisciplinary analysis. For supposed strategic advantage over the Soviet Union, it kept experiments in psychological warfare or stealth technology secret. The irrational reaction by some members of the public to reported UFO sightings is also an issue worthy of treatment: an aggressive vigil-ante group forms in Sarah’s hometown, which is not just hostile to aliens but also threatens Sarah and her children. It would make sense for the students to carry out their own research into Project Blue Book and J. Allen Hynek. His classification of contacts with aliens became part of popular culture. Hynek‘s "Close Encounter " inspired the title of director Steven Spielberg‘s science fiction
film Close Encounters of the Third Kind
(USA 1977), for which Hynek also acted as scientific advisor.
Exercise Sheet for the series Project Blue Book (Episode 2, Season 1: The Flatwoods Monster)
Subjects: English, History, Politics from Grade 11, from age 16
Before the screening of episode two of the first season:
a) Discuss in class the possible causes of reported UFO sightings.
b) Read the following article
on the U.S. Air Force’s Project Blue Book. Summarize afterwards what you have learned about the project’s goal, object of research and duration.
c) Formulate your expectations of the series Project Blue Book
. Include in your discussions how closely the plots of the respective episodes should be orientated toward original cases and whether aliens should be depicted.
Which cinematic means might the director(s) use to create an (authentic) atmosphere?
During the screening of episode two of the first season:
d) Observe the extent to which the expectations you formulated in exercise c) were fulfilled and discuss Hynek’s and Quinn’s different motives to solve the case.
After the screening of episode two of the first season:
e) Discuss in class what you liked (and/or) did not like.
f) Explain the cinematic means (for example, scenography
, costumes
) with which historical authenticity was achieved and which cinematic means are familiar to you from science fiction
series and/or films. Then attribute the series Project Blue Book
to a genre.
g) Summarize how Dr. Hynek and Captain Quinn have different motives to solve the case in the forest. Discuss how justified each approach is.
h) Return to exercise a). Were your suspicions confirmed? Discuss in class how the Cold War, research by the US military and the treatment of UFOs in popular culture from the 1950s onwards may have influenced supposed UFO sightings.
i) Split up into smaller groups and research the subject "Flatwoods Monster" on the Internet. Start your search with the following website
. During subsequent research, pay close attention to the reliability of sources
.
j) Compare in class the available information on the original case with the screen adaptation and discuss possible reasons for the fictionalization of some aspects.
Optional:
k) Imagine you are a special effects
expert for the series PROJECT BLUE BOOK. Within your group, consider how you could convince the viewers at the beginning of each episode that they are seeing a UFO or an alien. Pay special attention to the interaction of light and shade, for example. You could superimpose pictures with a graphics editor (e.g. Photoshop) or experiment with artificial light
.
l) Each group presents its findings and the other learning group tries to figure out how the respective photo or video was made and/or which effects were used.
m) Discuss the relevance of supposed photographic or video proof that occasionally turns up on UFO forums. Address also the significance of digital media for "fake news". Finally, summarize how to recognize a reliable source.
Author: Ronald Ehlert-Klein (Review), Hanna Falkenstein (Exercise Sheet), 31.03.2021
